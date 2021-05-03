Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock remained flat at $$3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,107,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,081,408. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,876,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,121,000 after buying an additional 1,603,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 224,493 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 770.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,819,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,895 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $5,804,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit