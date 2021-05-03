Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock remained flat at $$3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,107,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,081,408. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,876,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,121,000 after buying an additional 1,603,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 224,493 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 770.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,819,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,895 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $5,804,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

