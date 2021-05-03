Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMO opened at $13.49 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

