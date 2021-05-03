Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is WJ Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 13.2% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $339.15. 604,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,322,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.64 and its 200-day moving average is $316.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

