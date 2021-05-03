Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 218,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $339.15. 604,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,322,586. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

