Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Bought by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 319,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16,221.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 234,401 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000.

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,616. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

