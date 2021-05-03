Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $149.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

