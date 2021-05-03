Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lowered by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.6% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $57,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

RSP stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.87. 27,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,561. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $149.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

