Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lowered by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.6% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $57,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

RSP stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.87. 27,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,561. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $149.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit