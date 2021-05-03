Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.00. 302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.