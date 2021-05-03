Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Trane Technologies (TT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Trane Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

4/12/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Trane Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

NYSE TT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.75. The stock had a trading volume of 675,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,182. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average of $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

