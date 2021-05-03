Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Uniper (UN01)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Uniper (ETR: UN01):

4/29/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Uniper was given a new €27.20 ($32.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.30 ($35.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Uniper was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Uniper was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.60 ($34.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Uniper was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Uniper was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.60 ($34.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Uniper was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.90 ($35.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Uniper was given a new €33.50 ($39.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Uniper was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Uniper was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UN01 traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €30.34 ($35.69). 265,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.20. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Uniper SE has a 1 year low of €23.44 ($27.58) and a 1 year high of €32.18 ($37.86).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

