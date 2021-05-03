ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of IO stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.43 million. Analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

