ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of IO stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.43 million. Analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit