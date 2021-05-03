Iovance Biotherapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,981 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 720% compared to the average daily volume of 1,095 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

IOVA traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

