Iovance Biotherapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,981 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 720% compared to the average daily volume of 1,095 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

IOVA traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit