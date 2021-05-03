iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.86.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

IRBT stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

