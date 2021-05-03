iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,068 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48.

