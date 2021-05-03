iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Eq LLC

Eq LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN stock traded down $5.05 on Monday, hitting $322.42. 678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,256. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $198.51 and a twelve month high of $331.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.35.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.