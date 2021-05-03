iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,254,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,483 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,512,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,280,000 after purchasing an additional 997,991 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 251,642.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,207,000 after acquiring an additional 795,191 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 609,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $111.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.