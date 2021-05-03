iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 470.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 424,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,213. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $100.49.

