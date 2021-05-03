iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Increased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after buying an additional 95,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,010,000 after purchasing an additional 123,841 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,438,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $75.27. 41,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,567. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $75.79.

