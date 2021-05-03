iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after buying an additional 5,384,815 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after buying an additional 4,824,107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after buying an additional 199,774 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,862,000 after buying an additional 138,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,130,600 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $38.58. 73,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,941. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

