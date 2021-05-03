iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 379,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,035,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.51 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,994. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

