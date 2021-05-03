iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,092,000.

IVE stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $147.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

