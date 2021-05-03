iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,238,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $110.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.