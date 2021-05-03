iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $110.32 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.74.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

