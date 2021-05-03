iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Holdings Raised by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 653.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $181.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.28. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $114.45 and a 1-year high of $184.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

