iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Trading 1.9% Higher

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.39. 263,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,132,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million.

In other news, CFO John Patrick Sullivan sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $232,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,678.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $359,222.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,440 shares in the company, valued at $11,729,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,999 shares of company stock worth $2,410,191 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter worth $2,749,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000.

iSun Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

