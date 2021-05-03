ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. ITT reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. ITT has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

