IXT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $159.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One IXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. IXT has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $159.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IXT has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00068621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00071654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.11 or 0.00876537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00097981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,333.57 or 0.09146972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00045772 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT is a coin. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

