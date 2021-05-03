J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives GBX 1,130 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,345 ($17.57).

JDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total value of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69).

Shares of LON JDW traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,336 ($17.45). 289,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,107. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,360.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,173.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 741.73 ($9.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

