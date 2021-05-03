J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 495 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,589. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $102.80 and a 12 month high of $185.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.96.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.