J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $501.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $271.91 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

