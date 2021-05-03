J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,763 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $154.25. 27,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,409. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

