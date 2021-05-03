Jacob Chacko Sells 1,300 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacob Chacko sold 700 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $17,542.00.
  • On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $20,072.00.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $24.13 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 197,720 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after buying an additional 175,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 203,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORIC. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

