Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1,846.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $262.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.43 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

