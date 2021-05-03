Janney Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.55 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

