Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $476,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,113,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last quarter.

MP stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.