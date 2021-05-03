Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Separately, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth $15,543,000.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $29.97 on Monday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.68.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.