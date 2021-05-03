Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,168.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,906.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

