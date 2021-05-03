Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of The Blackstone Group worth $50,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $88.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $90.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

