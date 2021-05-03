Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 13,732 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $253.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day moving average of $230.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

