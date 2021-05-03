Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 192,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after buying an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $391,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $230.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $624.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

