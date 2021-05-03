Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,622 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $41,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,209.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 568,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the period.

PFF stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

