Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in April

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.13. 105,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. JBS has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

