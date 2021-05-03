Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €130.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

SU stock opened at €133.02 ($156.49) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €131.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €122.17.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

