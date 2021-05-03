Jefferies Financial Group Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $53.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

MGM opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,587.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,208,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

