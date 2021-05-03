Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $55.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.12.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $57.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.