JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.08.

JELD stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.43. 1,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

