JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after buying an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after buying an additional 1,196,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,212. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $79.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.