JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,536 shares during the quarter. Invesco Municipal Trust accounts for 0.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

VKQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. 1,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,010. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

