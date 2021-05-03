JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.49. 44,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $104.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.