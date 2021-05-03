JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.10. 651,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,114,672. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

